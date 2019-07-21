Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $15.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.73 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $13.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $64.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $64.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $101,077.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 96,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,323. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

