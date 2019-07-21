Zacks: Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,997,000 after buying an additional 1,248,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after buying an additional 188,148 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,740,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,082,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,716,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515,513 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

