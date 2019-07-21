Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQH. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. AXA Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

