Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.82.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,273,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 218,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 161,640 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,904,000 after acquiring an additional 140,825 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.