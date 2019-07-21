Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.