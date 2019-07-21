Zacks Investment Research Lowers Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Changyou.Com stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

