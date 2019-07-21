Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

