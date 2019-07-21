Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.06.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

