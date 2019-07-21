Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

