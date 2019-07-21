Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Shares of DBVT opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,278.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 46.4% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

