Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,809,070. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

