Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at $629,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

