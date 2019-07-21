Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given $12.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $210,580 in the last three months. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PRGX Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

