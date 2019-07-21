Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Sells $69,245.88 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $69,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Norman Gennaro sold 752 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $66,491.84.

On Friday, May 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $66,384.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,056,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 863,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 686,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $54,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 982.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 426,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 171.0% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 476,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

