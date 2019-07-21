Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.39 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of ZG opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

