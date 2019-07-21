Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $104,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

