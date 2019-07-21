zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 48.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €114.00 ($132.56).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock opened at €115.40 ($134.19) on Friday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €161.10 ($187.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million and a PE ratio of -445.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €113.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.