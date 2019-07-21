Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 391,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $159,762.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.