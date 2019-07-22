$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Several analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,136. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of 515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $167,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Joint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

