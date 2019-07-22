$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

