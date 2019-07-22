$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. 933,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,345. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.69.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.