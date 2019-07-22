$149.01 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post $149.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $133.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $584.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.77 million to $585.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $615.74 million, with estimates ranging from $614.75 million to $617.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.09 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05. GP Strategies has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

