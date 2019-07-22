$15.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report sales of $15.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.18 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $13.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year sales of $59.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.74 million to $59.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.44 million, with estimates ranging from $63.78 million to $65.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director David J. Inderkum purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,687.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,613 shares of company stock worth $133,068. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.58. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,478. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

