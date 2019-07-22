$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.89 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.34.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 11,110,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $309,086,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 751.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3,634.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 1,993,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,110. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.