$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.89 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.34.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 11,110,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $309,086,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 751.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3,634.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 1,993,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,110. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

