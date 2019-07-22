$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $19.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.31 million to $108.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.14 million, with estimates ranging from $112.98 million to $113.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $62,654.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 311,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

