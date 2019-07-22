$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) will announce sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $12.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,539.55% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 350,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 176,998 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 821,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNDX remained flat at $$9.09 on Wednesday. 51,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,217. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $246.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

