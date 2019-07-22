$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $474.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $471.27 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $490.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

KFY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,951. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

