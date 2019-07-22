$979.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $979.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $993.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.71 million. Hub Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

HUBG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Hub Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

