ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $11.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 446,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,244. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 210.69% and a negative net margin of 370.27%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,802,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,064,500 shares of company stock worth $16,258,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.