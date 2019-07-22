Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $921,390.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $306.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

