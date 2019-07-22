Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.29.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.13). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advaxis will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

