Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,726,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,393,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 160,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

