Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RigNet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Amarin stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $178,130.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 13,174 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,159 shares of company stock worth $13,728,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

