Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $10.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.08 million and the lowest is $10.80 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $45.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.94 million to $45.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.77 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $51.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

