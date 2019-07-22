Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 221,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,028,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 873,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

