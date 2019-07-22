Analysts Expect Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Career Education’s earnings. Career Education reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Career Education will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Career Education.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Payment Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 182,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

