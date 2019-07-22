Analysts Expect Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Montage Resources an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 473,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John K. Reinhart purchased 5,050 shares of Montage Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev purchased 2,400 shares of Montage Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $85,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

