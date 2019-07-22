Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MYR Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,107. The stock has a market cap of $602.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

