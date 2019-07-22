Analysts Set Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $46.67

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $42,862.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 5,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.