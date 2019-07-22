Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $34.73

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.72. 498,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,737. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

