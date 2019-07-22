Analyzing EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (NYSE:MONOY)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 150.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $69.68 million 6.06 -$54.85 million $1.59 11.23 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $996.93 million 5.44 $86.59 million $1.13 19.17

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -25.88% N/A N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR N/A 27.23% 16.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 3 1 0 2.25 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

EAGLE POINT CR/COM currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR.

Summary

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR beats EAGLE POINT CR/COM on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

