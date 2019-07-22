ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.91.

TSE ARX opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.30 million. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

