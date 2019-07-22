Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.68. 165,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25. Astronics has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $121,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at $556,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,310 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 196.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

