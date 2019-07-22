Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $69.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,983.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,147,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

