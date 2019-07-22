Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

NYSE:AVLR opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalara by 272.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Avalara by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

