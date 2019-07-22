Baader Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.36 ($55.07).

ETR NOEJ opened at €31.02 ($36.07) on Friday. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($38.88) and a 12 month high of €59.60 ($69.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $988.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

