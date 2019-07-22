Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Lowered to $49.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $378,920.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $108,920.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 483 shares in the company, valued at $25,256.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $1,279,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 622.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 21.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

