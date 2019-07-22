Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22. Macerich has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $409,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen bought 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Macerich by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,522,000 after buying an additional 137,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 513.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,816,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

