Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

