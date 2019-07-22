Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €240.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €209.62 ($243.74).

